Watch: Kyle Hayes' electrifying solo goal from today's Munster hurling final

MARTY MORRISSEY DESCRIBED it as “goal of the year” from his position in the gantry and it looked pretty spectacular on our TV screens, too.

Kyle Hayes’ incredible solo goal will, for most, be the defining memory of today’s thrilling Munster hurling final which saw Limerick overturn a 10-point half-time deficit and beat Tipperary out of sight in the second half.

Hayes’ goal in the 54th minute moved The Treaty County five points ahead and they never looked back.

The 23-year-old began his run from his own 45′, collecting a pass from man of the match Cian Lynch before crossing halfway and– well, why don’t we just leave the footage — and Mr Morrissey — speak for themselves?

Incredible run up the field finished in an unstoppable GOAL from Kyle Hayes for @LimerickCLG v @TipperaryGAA in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/fDLewPxCVK — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 18, 2021

What made Hayes’ goal and overall performance all the more remarkable was that he produced it just a week after the tragic death of his close friend and Kildimo-Pallaskenry team-mate Darren Whelan, who passed away in an accident in Greece.

Limerick manager John Kiely saluted Hayes amid Limerick’s celebrations, saying: “Hats off to Kyle. It was difficult for him to do what he did today and at times he found it hard outside there on the pitch.

“But like everything Kyle does, he gives it his all. There’s no reverse. It’s only going forward with Kyle Hayes. That’s the bottom line and I hope that’s the way he’ll continue to be. And he can dedicate that performance to his great friend.”