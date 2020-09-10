This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Kyle Lowry gets ‘tough’ as Toronto Raptors level series with Boston Celtics

The Los Angeles Clippers are also just one win away from their conference finals after they defeated the Denver Nuggets 96-85.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 712 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5200662
Lowry attempts a three-pointer in last night's win over the Celtics.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lowry attempts a three-pointer in last night's win over the Celtics.
Lowry attempts a three-pointer in last night's win over the Celtics.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KYLE LOWRY AND the Toronto Raptors are one game away from the Eastern Conference finals after they defeated the Boston Celtics 125-122 in a double-overtime thriller.

Boston continued their impressive form from their game-five victory in the first quarter, with Jaylen Brown scoring 11 points as the Celtics went four points ahead.

But the defending champions found another gear in the third quarter, Lowry admitting breathlessly afterwards it was “tough” going as he netted 33 points and eight rebounds, while team-mate Norman Powell exploded off the bench with 23 points.

Lowry was one of several players on both teams to record more than 50 minutes of play, raising questions about how much fatigue will play a part when the sides meet in game 7 for the chance to take on the Miami Heat.

The Los Angeles Clippers are also just one win away from their conference finals after they defeated the Denver Nuggets 96-85.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, which saw the Clippers go to 3-1 and move one eye to winning the Western Conference against either cross-town rivals the Los Angeles Lakers or the Houston Rockets.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie