England sweating on fitness of Kyle Sinckler ahead of Wales clash

KYLE SINCKLER’S AVAILABILITY for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales has been thrown into doubt by a facial injury.

Sinckler has been omitted from a 26-man squad that will take part in a three-day training camp in London this week, although he will be present to receive treatment from England’s medics.

The Bristol prop departed as a blood replacement in the 50th minute of Saturday’s 31-14 victory over Italy and was unable to return, resulting in Dan Cole finishing the game at tighthead.

One win and one defeat places England third in the table, with a trip to Cardiff up next followed by clashes with the world’s two best teams in France and Ireland.

