'It's been tough. It means so much to me' - Emotional Kyle Sinckler discusses Lions omission

ENGLAND PROP KYLE Sinckler fought back the tears today as he reflected on missing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions.

The Bristol Bears tighthead was one of the most surprising omissions in the 37-man squad named by Warren Gatland to tour South Africa this summer.

Sinckler travelled to New Zealand with the Lions in 2017 and featured in all three Tests against the All Blacks, but failed to make the cut this time around as Gatland opted for Ireland duo Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter, along with Scotland’s Zander Fagerson.

Sinckler responded to the setback with a man of the match display for Bristol as Pat Lam’s side powered to a 40-20 win at Bath in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday.

And speaking to BT Sport after the game, Sinckler admitted it has been a difficult week, thanking his friends and family, as well as life-coaching programme Saviour World, for their support.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m quite emotional right now,” Sinckler said. “It’s been tough. It means so much to me.”

“I’m just lucky that I had my mentor at Saviour World and we actually broke it down, and I understand why and the reasons why, and I think in a year or two’s time I’ll look back on it and it will all make sense, but obviously at the moment, right now, it doesn’t kind of make sense.

“But what I wanted to try and do was lead by example and show the kids, you know? Like, how easy would it have been for me to play the victim and say how bad it is, throw my toys out the pram…

“It’s been so tough. I’ve never experienced something like this in my whole life, let alone my career. I’m just lucky I’ve got a good support team around me.

“I just wanted to show the kids and everyone at home how much it means to me and lead by example. Not just throw your toys out the pram, do the tough stuff, get on with it. Use that anger.

“I’ve got so much anger inside me right now, but actually (try) use it in a positive way and do what is best for the team and do all the unselfish stuff, and I think I did that today.”

