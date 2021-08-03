Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lions prop Sinckler free to play in third Test after biting allegation dismissed

The England international had been accused of biting Franco Mostert.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 2:29 PM
Lions tighthead Kyle Sinckler.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LIONS PROP KYLE Sinckler has been cleared to play in Saturday’s third Test against the Springboks after a citing against him for an alleged bite was dismissed.

The England international was cited by Rugby Australia’s Scott Nowland in the wake of the Springboks’ second Test victory over the Lions last weekend.

It was alleged that Sinckler bit South African lock Franco Mostert in a ruck in the 64th minute.

However, an independent disciplinary committee has dismissed the citing after a lengthy online hearing that started at 8am Irish/UK time this morning.

The committee, which included former Munster player John Langford, said that “having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play,” according to a World Rugby statement.

Sinckler denied the allegation of biting Mostert.

World Rugby’s statement said the committee viewed multiple video angles and heard submissions from Sinckler, his representative, and “expert witness testimony.”

Sinckler is now free to feature against the Springboks on Saturday, having earlier been named on the Lions bench by Warren Gatland.

“British & Irish Lions player Kyle Sinckler appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link having been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) during the British & Irish Lions’ second test against South Africa on 31 July, 2021,” reads a statement from World Rugby.

“The independent Disciplinary Committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford (both Australia), considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles, submissions from the player and his representative and expert witness testimony.

“The player denied that he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card. Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play.

“On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.”

