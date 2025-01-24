The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kyle Walker leaves Manchester City in AC Milan loan switch
MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.
The deal for the 34-year-old includes an option for the Serie A club to make the move permanent in the summer.
Right-back Walker informed City of his wish to leave the club and seek opportunities abroad earlier this month.
“Kyle Walker has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season, subject to international clearance,” read a statement on City’s website.
“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Kyle the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”
England international Walker won 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, after moving to the Etihad Stadium from Tottenham in 2017.
However, he has endured a difficult season and not started a game since City’s 2-1 derby loss to Manchester United on 15 December.
Walker, who has made 319 appearances in total for City, was left out of Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad altogether for the club’s last four games.
