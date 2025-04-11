Mo Salah signs new two-year contract at Liverpool

MONTHS OF SPECULATION about the future of Mohamed Salah has ended with confirmation today that the Premier League top scorer has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool.

Salah’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season, and the uncertainty clouded Liverpool’s otherwise superb Premier League season, with Salah saying last November he was “probably more out than in” at Anfield.

Advertisement

All has changed now, as he has snubbed the riches of reported interest from Saudi Arabia to extend his Anfield stay by another two years.

“Of course I’m very excited,” said Salah. “We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah has scored 32 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions this season, and is the current top scorer in the Premier League with 27. He has added another 22 assists in a stunningly productive season.

Salah signed from Roma in 2017, and is third on the list of the club’s all-time goalscorers with 243 goals in 394 appearances to date.

Liverpool are also expected to announce a contract extension for captain Virgil van Dijk soon, though appear to have lost the battle to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to commit to the club rather than joining Real Madrid.