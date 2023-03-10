Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Kyle Walker (file pic).
# problems
Kyle Walker allegations ‘a private issue’
The defender is alleged to have indecently exposed himself in a bar last weekend.
1.3k
0
46 minutes ago

PEP GUARDIOLA has insisted this week’s negative headlines surrounding Kyle Walker are a “private issue”.

Manchester City and England full-back Walker is being investigated by police following allegations he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

City manager Guardiola said of the matter at a press conference: “A private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course, this is not the place to discuss private situations.”

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a two-day break after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last Saturday.

It is understood Walker contests the allegations and has reported for training as normal this week.

On the general issue of the importance of players being careful about their behaviour in public, Guardiola said: “It’s completely different from years ago. They know it.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“When you open the door at home you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do. It is part of society.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     