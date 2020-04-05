This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man City's Walker facing disciplinary action for breaching lockdown conditions

The England defender has apologised for his behaviour.

By AFP Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 4:21 PM
2 hours ago 3,427 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5067044
Walker has apologised.
Image: PA
Walker has apologised.
Walker has apologised.
Image: PA

KYLE WALKER IS facing disciplinary action from Manchester City despite apologising after breaching coronavirus lockdown conditions even though he advised people to stay at home.

The England defender has said sorry after it was widely reported he held a party at his home last week, breaking the government’s rules on social distancing.

A report in the Sun suggested that Walker had hosted a party with two sex workers while the UK remains in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model,” Walker said in a statement.

“As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.”

Walker is the second high-profile Premier League player to have been caught flouting the government’s guidelines after Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media.

Football is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak and City will now look into Walker’s conduct.

A club statement said:

“Our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

© – AFP 2020

AFP

