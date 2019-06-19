This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It was an easy decision' - Walker pens two-year extension with treble champions City

The England defender enjoyed an incredibly successful season at Manchester City, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to a domestic treble.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4689119
Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker.
Image: John Walton
Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker.
Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker.
Image: John Walton

ENGLAND DEFENDER KYLE Walker has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him with Manchester City until 2024, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

Walker joined City from Tottenham in a deal worth in the region of £50million prior to the 2017-18 season and became a key first-team performer as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed back-to-back Premier League titles.

The 29-year-old has also won the EFL Cup in each of his campaigns at the Etihad Stadium to date and collected an FA Cup winners’ medal last month, as City concluded 2018-19 with a 6-0 win over Watford at Wembley to complete an unprecedented domestic treble.

That win over Watford saw Walker make his 100th appearance for the club and he has designs on winning further major honours having renewed terms that initially ran to the end of the 2021-22 season.

“I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal,” he said. “Playing for City has been everything I’d hoped it would be and more.

It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level, and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.

“The club’s vision – both on and of the pitch – matches mine perfectly and I’m looking forward to spending the next five years here, hopefully winning more silverware.”

Walker showed his versatility when he operated on the right of three centre-backs throughout England’s run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s reversion to a back four means he now faces stiff competition for a starting place from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold at international level, while Guardiola is rumoured to be chasing fresh competition for Walker in the form of Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo.

However, City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain offered assurances that the player remains vital to the club’s plans over the coming years.

“We are delighted to have Kyle here for a further two years,” he said. “His strength, speed and ability have been vital to our accomplishments. He is a key member of the squad.

His experience is invaluable, particularly to the younger members of the team, and his contribution will be crucial in our efforts for continued success.”

City face Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley on 4 August before beginning their Premier League defence six days later at West Ham.

