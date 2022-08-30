Mbappe unperturbed by Pogba 'witch doctor curse' story says PSG coach Galtier

KYLIAN MBAPPE IS showing no sign of worry or anger after his name came up in a blackmail affair engulfing his France teammate Paul Pogba, according to his manager at PSG, Christophe Galtier.

Pogba says he is the victim of a multi-million euro blackmail plot to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on Mbappe. Pogba denies the accusation.

But PSG boss Christophe Galtier says Mbappe appears unperturbed.

“Kylian seems to be in a good place. I heard what happened with Paul Pogba. He is showing no sign of irritation or worry with regards to that,” he said.

