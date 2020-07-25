This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 July, 2020
Mbappe a doubt for Champions League with ankle sprain and 'significant ligament damage'

The PSG star hobbled off during his side’s clash with Saint-Etienne on Friday.

By AFP Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 5:57 PM
Kylian Mbappe after being tackled by Loic Perrin.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the Champions League after suffering a serious ankle injury in the French Cup final, the French champions announced on Saturday.

Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday’s game after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

And after tests PSG revealed that their 21-year-old star had “a sprained right ankle with significant ligament damage”.

The news is a major blow for PSG with Mbappe out of next Friday’s French League Cup final and unlikely to be fit in time for next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

He received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after the tackle which earned Perrin a red card.

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I’m worried,” said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel after his team’s 1-0 win.

“It did crack a bit for sure,” Mbappe was heard on camera telling French President Emmanuel Macron who was attending the first competitive game in France since the coronavirus lockdown.

PSG face Lyon in the French League Cup final before resuming their European campaign in a straight knockout tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.

Mbappe’s misfortune revived memories of the injuries that forced Neymar, scorer of Friday’s decisive goal, to miss Champions League last-16 ties in both 2018 and 2019.

© – AFP, 2020 

