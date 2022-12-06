Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kylian Mbappe misses France training ahead of England clash

The Paris St German star has scored five times in Qatar.

56 minutes ago 2,259 Views 2 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

KYLIAN MBAPPE sat out training for France on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final against England.

The 23-year-old was instead working in the recovery room as Les Bleus build up to Saturday’s clash.

Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals in Qatar.

Olivier Giroud admits the Paris St Germain star is the best striker he has played with – and says he will get even better.

Former Arsenal forward Giroud broke Thierry Henry’s all-time goal-scoring record for France when he scored his 52nd goal for his country against Poland in the last 16.

But it is a record he expects Mbappe to beat eventually.

“Kylian is basically one of the best players I’ve played with,” Giroud said. “He is amazing and still young, which is scary as he can still improve.

“He is very efficient and from the beginning he’s been crucial for us, very decisive. He’s obviously the best striker I’ve played with in all of the teams I’ve played in.

“We’ve not seen the best of him, I hope it’s going to come soon and he will beat all the records.”

France face England for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday in what Giroud believes will be a “special” game.

“For England, they have had a good tournament,” added the 36-year-old. “I hope they will have a tough game on Saturday.

“I know this team very well. It’s a special game for us. They have so many young players in this generation, I think they have quality and quantity in the squad.

“They have different options and it will be a nice game to watch. I hope it’s going to go well for us.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie