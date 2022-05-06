Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Mbappe's mother denies he has agreed deal to stay at PSG

Uncertainty reigns over the French World Cup-winning forward’s future.

By AFP Friday 6 May 2022, 1:14 PM
1 hour ago 992 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5756638
What's next: Kylian Mbappe.
Image: Matthieu Mirville
What's next: Kylian Mbappe.
What's next: Kylian Mbappe.
Image: Matthieu Mirville

KYLIAN MBAPPE’S MOTHER has denied a report in France that her son has agreed in principle to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for up to another three years and shun a move to Real Madrid.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that PSG’s Qatari owners had offered Mbappe a salary of €50 million ($53 million) a season and a loyalty bonus of €100 million if he stays.

The report said the club had offered a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

But Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari tweeted that the  had not yet come to a decision.

“There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or with any other club),” she said. “Discussions around the future of Kylian are continuing calmly to allow him to make the best choice, respecting all the parties involved,” she added.

Mbappe, 23, has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who this week reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie