Dublin: 12°C Monday 4 October 2021
Real Madrid target Mbappe reveals he told PSG he wanted to leave in July

The French World Cup winner has refused to sign an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

By AFP Monday 4 Oct 2021, 1:02 PM
Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS confirmed that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the club in July.

“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave,” Mbappe said in an interview with RMC radio.

“My position has been clear. I said I wanted to leave and I told them (PSG management) quite early on.”

The French World Cup winner has not extended his contract at PSG, fuelling speculation he will seek a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants bid €180 million for Mbappe in August but PSG, who had just signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona, turned down the offer.

At the time, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said Mbappe could “leave or stay on our conditions”.

Mbappe said he eventually told PSG “if you don’t want me to leave, I will stay”.

People said I had refused six or seven offers to extend and that I never talk to Leonardo, which is absolutely not true,” he added.

Mbappe, who joined PSG from Monaco for a deal worth a total of €180m in 2017, said he had offered to leave the club in July to allow PSG to find “a quality replacement”.

“I wanted everyone to be in a win-win situation,” he said.

“Paris is a club that has given me a lot, where I’ve always been happy for the four years I have spent here and I am still happy.” 

© – AFP, 2021

