Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 5 August 2021
Advertisement

Wexford Youths captain's stunning form recognised with Player of the Month award

Kylie Murphy has kept her side in the title race with four goals in six wins.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 451 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5515420
Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for June / July 2021.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE
Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for June / July 2021.
Wexford Youths captain Kylie Murphy with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month Award for June / July 2021.
Image: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

WEXFORD YOUTHS’ CAPTAIN fantastic Kylie Murphy has landed the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League [WNL] Player of the Month award for June/July 2021.

The Wexford star has been in scintillating form recently, keeping her side in the title race with four goals in six wins over the past two months.

Murphy and her team are keeping the pace with reigning champions Peamount United and challengers Shelbourne, currently four points off the joint-top sides.

Involved in the WNL since its inaugural season in 2011, the Laois native has secured legendary status in Wexford, and in WNL circles in general at this stage, having skippered her side to four league titles, three FAI Cup crowns and Uefa Champions League football — scoring a hat-trick in Europe while she was at it.

Straight-talking, honest and modest, always wearing her heart on her sleeve on and off the pitch, Murphy feels Wexford have made improvements this year, but still have a lot of work to do.

Youths have reaped the rewards of playing the dynamic midfielder in a more advanced position, though she was keen to stress that it’s a team effort as she collected her accolade.

“I’ve probably played in the six or the eight for most of my career with Wexford,” she explains.

“I’m really enjoying being in the box a lot more, I’d like to be scoring a lot more goals. I’ve had some chances and unfortunately not put them away, but it’s really exciting to be playing that bit higher up.

Source: SSE Airtricity/YouTube

“I feel like every player should have that responsibility to get the team over the line. It doesn’t matter who is scoring. Am I happy that I’m scoring? Yeah, absolutely. But once they’re going in it makes no odds to me; once the goals are going in and we’re putting points on the board.”

Praising the impact of SSE Airtricity and the increase of coverage, Murphy is relishing this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash against Shelbourne.

“A win at the weekend for us would be absolutely massive, and I think it would probably blow the league right open. We’re not one of the top two teams at the moment, we’re just hanging on, but we’re still there and we’ll keep fighting to the end.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She was selected as Player of the Month ahead of her team-mate Ciara Rossiter and Shels midfielder Ciara Grant in the top three from the voting process.

Peamount striker Eleanor Ryan Doyle (May) and Galway’s Rachel Kearns (April) took earlier SSE Airtricity WNL Player of the Month awards.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie