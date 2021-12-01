Wexford Youths captain Murphy scoops Player of the Year award to cap off FAI Cup success

WEXFORD YOUTHS CAPTAIN Kylie Murphy has been named Player of the Year at the 2021 SSE Airtricity Women’s National League awards which were shown live on LOI TV.

Murphy scooped the top honour after her side’s FAI Cup triumph last month, where Murphy was on target in a 3-1 win over Shelbourne.

This is the first time that Murphy has won the award, and was joined by Peamount’s Karen Duggan and Galway’s Savannah McCarthy on the shortlist.

The Young Player of the Year award was picked up by Wexford Youths’ Aoibheann Clancy while Shelbourne boss Noel King was named Manager of the Year.

Ireland international, and Peamount United star, Áine O’Gorman scooped the Golden Boot award for a record third time in her career after scoring 16 goals.

The Golden Gloves winner went to Shelbourne’s Amanda Budden, while Galway’s Abbie Callanan clinched the U19 Player of the Year award. Treaty United’s Michaela Lawrence was named the U17 Player of the Year.

That's a wrap on the 2021 @sseairtricity #WNL Awards



Well done to all of the winners 👏 pic.twitter.com/LsHPX9d7NR — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) December 1, 2021

