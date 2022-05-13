Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 13 May 2022
Kyprios underlines Gold Cup credentials with impressive Leopardstown win

The Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old finished 14 lengths clear in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes.

By The42 Team Friday 13 May 2022, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 557 Views 0 Comments
Kyprios and Ryan Moore on the way to winning the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.
Image: PA
KYPRIOS UNDERLINED HIS Gold Cup credentials with an impressive win in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old finished 14 lengths clear of Sunchart on a beautiful evening at the County Dublin-based racecourse.

With Ryan Moore in the saddle, Kyprios was the favourite but nonetheless it was a comprehensive success to highlight his claims for the Gold Cup at Ascot in June. 

Earlier, O’Brien and Moore had another promising winner in Alfred Munnings as he enjoyed a winning debut, storming home in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Elsewhere, Manbehindthemoney, trained by Andy Oliver and with Ronan Whelan on board, won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

It was a thrilling finish as Manbehindthemoney edged out Free to Party and Paris Peacock on the line. 

blessing-mazana-takies-in-the-sun-during-the-races Blessing Mazana from Auckland takes in the sun during the races. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

In the 6.20pm Sandyford Business District Handicap, it was Rosie Rock who claimed victory to the delight of trainer Adrian McGuinness and jockey Adam Caffrey. 

The Jessica Harrington-trained Supagirl finished strongly to take out the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap.

With Shane Foley in the saddle, Supagirl crossed the line just over a length in front of Simply Glorious.

Dame Rapide and Daniel King won the Bulmers Live at Leopardstown Apprentice Handicap for trainer Barry J Fitzgerald, pulling three and a half lengths clear of Clueless Hill.

The John E Kiely-trained The Names Jock took out the final race of the evening, the Women’s Irish Network for Racing Lady Riders Handicap, with Maxine O’Sullivan on board.

The42 Team

