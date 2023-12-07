Carusa keen to drive on after breakout 2023 and McCabe-inspired form

KYRA CARUSA HAS been a real breakout player for Ireland in 2023.

The San Diego Wave striker rounded a memorable year off with her fifth goal of the Uefa Nations League campaign against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Carusa, 28, hasn’t left the XI since the double-header of friendlies against USA in April, and finishes the Autumn campaign as Ireland’s joint top-goalscorer with Katie McCabe.

She has impressed through her all-round play and work-rate, adding two more assists to her seven goals in 21 caps. “Pretty good stat, I’d say,” she beams of her five-star goal return.

“It feels really good. It kind of feels normal, which is the way it should be as a striker, especially when you’re in form. It should be natural to find the back of the net, and just work with your team in that way.

“I’m proud of it. This year has been very, very good for me in that sense.”

The US-born forward believes this can propel her on to be the prolific number nine Ireland have been crying out for.

It’s the perfect springboard for what — and who — 2024 may bring as Vera Pauw’s permanent successor is appointed and Ireland compete in the top-tier of European football.

“I definitely feel a bit more responsibility on my shoulders over this campaign — especially as a leader and energy driver, and I think that comes with a position as well.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Carusa on the charge. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“When you’re a striker, you’re starting the press, you’re leading a lot in your voice and in your movement. This campaign has really given me the confidence to continue that and to lean into that. I think as a person and as a player, that’s a lot of my characteristics anyway. But when you have such a contagious energy amongst the team, it makes my job a lot easier to be like that.”

Carusa signed off from 2023 with a brilliant second-half header at Windsor Park, having also scored against the North at the Aviva Stadium, Hungary in Budapest, and Albania (two) at Tallaght Stadium.

She has spearheaded a welcome breakaway from a reliance on set-piece goals – the majority of their 20 in total in this campaign have come from open play, with eight different scorers in all – while the variation of Carusa’s contributions are certainly pleasing.

“There are some cheeky ones and plenty with my head,” she smiles.

“Louise Quinn, when I scored, she looked at me and said, ‘Sheesh, how many goals is that with your head now?’ I’m really proud of that, a really diverse array of goals that, as a striker, you want to keep in your back pocket. No matter how that ball gets to you, you are dangerous in the box always and that’s how I want to be. That’s what I want to be for our team.”

The former HB Køge captain has linked up excellently with captain McCabe of late. She knows that once the Arsenal star is on the ball out wide, she must hit the front post.

She feels she has significantly improved playing alongside the Ballon d’Or nominee, and like the rest of us, is wondering if there’s any ceiling to what her team-mate can do.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO McCabe and Carusa celebrate a goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Thank goodness you have a person like Katie McCabe assisting you because Jesus… sometimes it’s ridiculous with balls that come in!

“For all the years that I’ve been playing next to Katie, playing on the same team and playing against Katie, I have never seen her at such a top level consistently. I’d say she has always had that ability. She has always been that kind of player. But at this consistent level and having a very unique ability to make others very good around her, I think that’s the true example of very good leadership and a very class player. I feel like she is in such good form, it’s contagious. I feel like I can be in good form because she is in good form.”

Her reaction to McCabe’s latest ‘banger’ in Belfast said it all.

While the Dubliner returns to club action between now and Christmas, Carusa plans to rest and recover amidst the NWSL off-season.

She joined her hometown club from London City Lionesses after the World Cup, scoring two goals in eight appearances, and time off in San Diego will feel like a holiday after a hectic 12 months or so. Soon, though, she’ll be ready for more.

“It has been a year, guys! Wow. 2023! It’s been exciting, it has made me a better player.

“I want to be back here in 2024 talking to you guys at the end of the year, talking about a goal, talking about a win and talking about such an incredible campaign that we are having.

“When I come off this in December with a goal and with such a performance and go into the next year, it really only helps me. I’m excited to see what we are up to in 2024.”