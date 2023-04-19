Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mike Egerton/PA Kyren Wilson made the 13th maximum at the Crucible.
# Max Effort
Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild
The world number seven had fought back from 2-0 in the morning session.
1.3k
2
1 hour ago

KYREN WILSON PRODUCED the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Day had moved into an early 2-0 lead before world number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.

Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black before sweeping up the colours.

It was a 13th maximum at the Crucible and landed Wilson a £40,000 bonus.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     