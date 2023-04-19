Kyren Wilson produces 13th 147 in Crucible history to drive Sheffield crowd wild

KYREN WILSON PRODUCED the first maximum 147 break of the 2023 World Snooker Championship in his opening-round match against Ryan Day at the Crucible.

Day had moved into an early 2-0 lead before world number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.

Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black before sweeping up the colours.

It was a 13th maximum at the Crucible and landed Wilson a £40,000 bonus.