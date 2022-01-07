Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

'Do better' - Nick Kyrgios issues surprise defence of Novak Djokovic

A year after he called Djokovic a ‘tool’, Kyrgios has said his nation’s handling of the situation has been ‘really bad.’

By AFP Friday 7 Jan 2022, 10:54 AM
45 minutes ago 1,224 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5648262
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
File photo of Nick Kyrgios.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

NICK  KYRGIOS SURPRISINGLY came to the defence of Novak Djokovic Friday, calling Australia’s treatment of the world number one “really bad” and urging authorities to “do better”.

The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian’s staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a “tool” over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Djokovic – who has declared himself against mandatory vaccination and claimed to have been granted an exemption to Australia’s pandemic entry restrictions – now residing in an immigration detention hotel, Kyrgios blasted the way he had been dealt with.

“Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mum’s health,” he said on social media. “But how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad.

“Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.”

Djokovic was detained on arrival in Australia earlier this week with his visa revoked for failing to meet the tough Covid restrictions.

Those granted permission to enter the country must prove they are fully vaccinated or have a doctor’s medical exemption, with federal authorities saying he provided evidence of neither.

He won a legal reprieve from deportation until at least Monday, when his case will be heard in court.

Kyrgios has waged a running battle with the Serbian in recent years, sparked by Djokovic’s ill-fated Adria Tour exhibition in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

He lashed his “stupidity” when social distancing guidelines were flouted, which led to multiple cases of Covid-19.

And last year, the Australian dismissed him as a “tool” after he issued a list of demands for quarantined players who arrived on charter flights for the Australian Open.

Djokovic responded by saying he has little respect for Kyrgios’s off-court behaviour.

Meanwhile, former US Open champion Marin Cilic said it was “incredible” that Djokovic was in immigration detention and it wasn’t a good look for international tennis.

“Looking at the situation, it’s definitely incredible that this happened the way it did, especially to Novak, that he got here, that this is still going on,” he said at the Adelaide International.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Definitely feeling very sorry for him. Hope that this is going to be resolved very soon. Definitely it’s not a great picture for tennis, to have something like this.”

– © AFP 2022

 

 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The band is back together as Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella for the first pod of the new year

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie