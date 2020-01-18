This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If it's too much for anybody, stay the f*** out' - Irving defends criticism of Brooklyn Nets team-mates

The 27-year-old made headlines this week for his comments after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 9:29 AM
16 minutes ago 234 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4970513
Kyrie Irving in action for Brooklyn Nets.
Image: AP/PA Images
Kyrie Irving in action for Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving in action for Brooklyn Nets.
Image: AP/PA Images

KYRIE IRVING STANDS by his criticism of some Brooklyn Nets team-mates and defended his leadership style as he insisted he is not a “f****** a*****e”.

Irving – who joined the Nets as a free agent in the offseason – made headlines this week when he claimed the team had “glaring” needs following a 117-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, the 27-year-old, a one-time NBA champion and a six-time All-Star, believes he was right to criticise his team-mates and cites his career achievements as the basis for taking a leadership role.

“It’s probably a tell-tale sign of the career that I’ve had, some of the moves that I’ve made individually as well as coming to different environments and organisations,” Irving told reporters in a video shared by SNYtv.

“At the end of the day, it’s an entertainment league. We’re drama-filled, everything revolves on these media platforms, which is part of society. I can’t really do anything about it, except really be a pillar in our locker room and when I’m out there, winning, that’s what it comes down to.

It’s not like I’m a f****** a*****e shouting all of the time in the locker room.

“I’m going to continue to push, demand greatness from my team-mates and we go from there.

If it’s harsh as a leader or it’s too much for anybody, you’re not in our locker room – stay the f*** out, it’s as simple as that.”

Irving also insisted he has earned the right to be respected and listened to by his team-mates, as he attempts to propel the Nets towards a championship win.

“At the end of the day, my name is in a lot of people’s mouths all of the time,” Irving added.

“I’ve earned that respect because of how great I am as a player and there’s still more goals I want to accomplish in this league and I can’t do it without improving an organisation and winning a championship, and that’s what it comes down to.”

The Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 18-22 record for the season, with pacesetters the Milwaukee Bucks next up on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie