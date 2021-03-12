BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Kyrie Irving stars as the Brooklyn Nets end Celtics’ winning run

There were also wins for the Bucks, Clippers and Suns.

By Press Association Friday 12 Mar 2021, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 409 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5379102

THE BROOKLYN NETS pulled away late to seal a 121-109 win over the Boston Celtics to halt the visitors’ four-game winning streak.

Boston got to within two when Jayson Tatum hit a two-pointer with 4:17 left but Kyrie Irving went on to score eight – and 40 on the night – for the victory over their divisional rivals.

James Harden added 22 for Brooklyn, and Landry Shamet scored 18 off the bench, while Tatum was the Celtics’ top scorer with 31.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 134-101.

He finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as all the Bucks starters finished with double figures.

The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth game in a row as the Los Angeles Clippers cantered to a 130-104 win.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Steph Curry only made one of eight three-point attempts and finished with 14 points, and Kawhi Leonard hit 28 for LA.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored 35 as the Phoenix Suns saw off the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121, the Houston Rockets lost their 14th straight game 125-105 against the Sacramento Kings, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bested the Dallas Mavericks 116-108.

Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 11 assists as the Miami Heat overcame the Orlando Magic 111-103, the Charlotte Hornets left it late to seal a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Chicago Bulls 127-105.

Tony Snell scored a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer for the Atlanta Hawks as the Toronto Raptors were downed 121-120 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cantered past the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie