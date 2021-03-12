Kyrie Irving stars as the Brooklyn Nets end Celtics’ winning run

THE BROOKLYN NETS pulled away late to seal a 121-109 win over the Boston Celtics to halt the visitors’ four-game winning streak.

Boston got to within two when Jayson Tatum hit a two-pointer with 4:17 left but Kyrie Irving went on to score eight – and 40 on the night – for the victory over their divisional rivals.

James Harden added 22 for Brooklyn, and Landry Shamet scored 18 off the bench, while Tatum was the Celtics’ top scorer with 31.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his fifth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 134-101.

He finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as all the Bucks starters finished with double figures.

The Golden State Warriors lost their fourth game in a row as the Los Angeles Clippers cantered to a 130-104 win.

Steph Curry only made one of eight three-point attempts and finished with 14 points, and Kawhi Leonard hit 28 for LA.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, Devin Booker scored 35 as the Phoenix Suns saw off the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121, the Houston Rockets lost their 14th straight game 125-105 against the Sacramento Kings, and the Oklahoma City Thunder bested the Dallas Mavericks 116-108.

Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 11 assists as the Miami Heat overcame the Orlando Magic 111-103, the Charlotte Hornets left it late to seal a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons and the Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Chicago Bulls 127-105.

Tony Snell scored a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer for the Atlanta Hawks as the Toronto Raptors were downed 121-120 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cantered past the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105.