57-yard field goal helps LA Chargers boost playoff chances

JUSTIN HERBERT THREW for 284 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Chargers over Denver 34-27 on Thursday, boosting their chances for an NFL playoff berth.

The Chargers rallied from a 24-13 third-quarter deficit for the triumph, leaving both AFC West division rivals at 9-6 as they battle for wildcard post-season spots.

Los Angeles can clinch a playoff spot with losses on Sunday by Miami to San Francisco and Indianapolis to Tennessee while the Broncos need those two results and a Cincinnati loss to Cleveland to ensure their playoff trip.

Denver grabbed a 21-13 half-time lead on Audric Estime’s 3-yard touchdown run and Bo Nix touchdown tosses of one yard to Michael Burton and six yards to Devaughn Vele.

Gus Edwards scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Chargers and Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 37 and 57 yards.

The longer field goal kick by Decker, which came on the last play of the first half, was the first NFL field goal off a free kick since 1976, coming after a fair catch interference penalty set him up for the rare opportunity.

Wil Lutz added a 41-yard field goal for Denver but the Chargers answered on a 5-yard Edwards touchdown run and Herbert’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Derius Davis with 12:23 to play.

Herbert added a 2-point conversion pass to Joshua Palmer that gave the Chargers a 27-24 edge.

Herbert delivered a 34-yard touchdown pass to Hassan Haskins with 2:27 remaining to give Los Angeles a 34-24 lead.

Lutz added a 55-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining to lift Denver within 34-27 but the Chargers recovered an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.

