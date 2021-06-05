BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard and Clippers force Mavericks series to Game 7 on Sunday

Leonard finished with 45 points and went five for nine from three.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 434 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5459011
Leonard drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
Image: Michael Ainsworth
Leonard drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
Leonard drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
Image: Michael Ainsworth

KAWHI LEONARD GUIDED the Los Angeles Clippers to a 104-97 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, pushing their first-round series to a deciding seventh game.

Little separated the two sides in the first half, until Luka Doncic sparked a Mavericks run mid-way through the third which brought the Clippers to the brink of collapse.

However, the visitors were ultimately able to rally behind Leonard, whose dominance down the stretch included eight straight points in the final few minutes.

The five-time All Star made each of his five field goal attempts in the fourth quarter on his way to a 45-point performance.

Despite posting 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists, Doncic struggled from deep, scoring just two from nine beyond the arc.

Game seven takes place in Los Angeles on Sunday (8.30pm Irish time).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

– Updated 11.05: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Game 7 was scheduled for Monday 7 June; it takes place on Sunday 6 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie