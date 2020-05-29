This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major League Rugby team 'named after a premium cocktail' launched in LA

Aussie coaches Darren Coleman and Stephen Hoiles have been signed up.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 29 May 2020, 9:27 AM
38 minutes ago 749 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5110696

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY [MLR] has announced the launch of a new team in Los Angeles for the 2021 season.

The new club is called the LA Giltinis and will be based in Venice Beach.

The Giltinis are “named after a premium cocktail based on the Martini,” according to the MLR’s official press release, making them the second MLR team to be named after a cocktail.

The Giltinis are owned by Loyals Rugby, an Australian rugby investment company, who are also believed to be behind existing MLR team Austin Gilgronis, who were named after “a new Texas-sized cocktail.”

unnamed-1-1024x683 New LA coaches Stephen Hoiles and Darren Coleman. Source: Major League Rugby

LA’s new head coach is Australian Darren Coleman, while his assistant is former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles.

The Giltinis will become the 13th team in MRL, which launched in 2018. 

“The launch of the LA Giltinis and Major League Rugby in Los Angeles will ensurerRugby takes its rightful place among the best entertainment products worldwide,” said Matt Burgess, the CEO of Loyals Rugby.

“It is our privilege to bring one of the world’s most popular sports to the world’s most prolific entertainment market.”

Meanwhile, MLR commissioner George Killebrew welcomed the new addition to the league.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Los Angeles to MLR. LA is an important addition to the League as a major media market and the region has a lengthy rugby history embedded in their culture.

“I have the utmost confidence in the LA Giltinis ownership group to lead the team to success, and to provide valuable support for MLR as a whole. Given these uncertain times with the current global crisis, we feel fortunate that MLR is still rapidly growing and being positioned for success in 2021.”

MLR also confirmed that “there will be a non-alcoholic version of the Giltini available for those underage.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

