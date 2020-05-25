This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seville derby the likely opener as La Liga sets the date for its return

Spanish football is likely to resume within a fortnight.

By AFP Monday 25 May 2020, 9:52 PM
9 minutes ago 122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5107489
Lionel Messi, file photo.
Image: Eric Alonso
Lionel Messi, file photo.
Lionel Messi, file photo.
Image: Eric Alonso

THE SEVILLE DERBY between Sevilla and Real Betis could be the opening fixture as LaLiga gears up to restart as early as 11 June.

Spanish sides are now involved in group training as they build towards a resumption, with the season having been suspended since 12 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League president Javier Tebas told Movistar’s #BackToWin programme on Sunday: “What’s for certain is that it will start the weekend of 12 June, or even on Thursday 11 June. 

“It’s not decided yet – we need to align the phases, meet with the Spanish football federation and the Spanish High Sports Council to finalise everything.”

Tebas suggested the game could kick off at 9pm Irish time (10pm local).

Playing in the heat of a Spanish summer is something which administrators need to factor in, and Tebas said: “Our plan for kick-off times during the week would be to play in the afternoon or evening, between 7.30-8pm or 9.30-10pm. Over the weekend, there would be three slots: 5pm, 7.30pm, 9.30 or 10pm.”

There are 11 rounds of matches still to be played for all clubs.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie