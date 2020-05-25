Seville derby the likely opener as La Liga sets the date for its return

THE SEVILLE DERBY between Sevilla and Real Betis could be the opening fixture as LaLiga gears up to restart as early as 11 June.

Spanish sides are now involved in group training as they build towards a resumption, with the season having been suspended since 12 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League president Javier Tebas told Movistar’s #BackToWin programme on Sunday: “What’s for certain is that it will start the weekend of 12 June, or even on Thursday 11 June.

“It’s not decided yet – we need to align the phases, meet with the Spanish football federation and the Spanish High Sports Council to finalise everything.”

Tebas suggested the game could kick off at 9pm Irish time (10pm local).

Playing in the heat of a Spanish summer is something which administrators need to factor in, and Tebas said: “Our plan for kick-off times during the week would be to play in the afternoon or evening, between 7.30-8pm or 9.30-10pm. Over the weekend, there would be three slots: 5pm, 7.30pm, 9.30 or 10pm.”

There are 11 rounds of matches still to be played for all clubs.

