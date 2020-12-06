BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -3°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Advertisement

Real Sociedad cede La Liga lead to Atletico after goalless draw with Basque rivals

Deprived of injured captain Mikel Oyarzabal, top scorer in La Liga with seven goals, the visitors were unable to beat Alaves.

By AFP Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 11:19 PM
15 minutes ago 164 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290998
Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad (file pic).
Adnan Januzaj of Real Sociedad (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL SOCIEDAD WERE unable to regain first place in La Liga on Sunday night when they were held to a goalless draw at Basque rivals Alaves.

Deprived of injured captain Mikel Oyarzabal, top scorer in La Liga with seven goals, La Real were unable to breach the home defence.

The draw dropped them one point behind Atletico, who on Saturday beat Valladolid 2-0 for a seventh straight Liga victory.

Earlier on Sunday, Villarreal also lost ground with a 0-0 draw at home to Elche. Villarreal regained third place but fell five points behind Diego Simeone’s league leaders.

Sociedad and Villarreal have both played two games more than Atletico and one more than fourth-placed Real Madrid.

Real Madrid reversed a recent slide with a 1-0 victory at Sevilla on Saturday.

Promoted Cadiz are fifth after beating visiting Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday, with the troubled Catalan giants dropping to ninth following their fourth league loss of the season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie