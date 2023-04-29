Barca edge closer to title, while hat-trick hero Benzema follows Ronaldo past 350 for Madrid

BARCELONA EDGED CLOSER to another Spanish title with a 4-0 win over 10-man Real Betis in La Liga.

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored inside 40 minutes before Guido Rodriguez’s late own goal rounded off the scoring as the leaders cruised to victory.

Betis substitute Edgar Gonzalez, who was on the pitch for just 21 minutes, was sent off for two yellow cards after 33 minutes.

Advertisement

Victory leaves Barca, who had won one of their previous four league games, 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top with six games remaining.

Earlier, Karim Benzema’s hat-trick inspired Madrid to a 4-2 win over Almeria.

The striker – who has scored three trebles in April – helped Madrid briefly close the gap at the top to eight points.

Benzema’s close-range finish after five minutes meant he became the second Real Madrid player to score 350 goals in all competitions after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker added a second after 17 minutes following Rodrygo’s brilliant assist and completed his hat-trick from the spot when Lucas Vazquez was tripped by Largie Ramazani.

Lazaro pulled a goal back for the visitors in first-half stoppage time but Rodrygo made it 4-1 two minutes after the restart, although Lucas Robertone grabbed another consolation.

Benzema was denied a penalty after a VAR check as Madrid cantered to victory while, earlier, already relegated Elche beat Rayo Vallecano 4-0.