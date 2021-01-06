BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 6 January 2021
Advertisement

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid dumped out of Copa del Rey by third-tier minnows

Cornella were 1-0 winners in the second-round tie.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 7:18 PM
37 minutes ago 1,010 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5318030
Saul Niguez (file pic) was one of several frontline players in the Atletico Madrid side beaten by Cornella.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Saul Niguez (file pic) was one of several frontline players in the Atletico Madrid side beaten by Cornella.
Saul Niguez (file pic) was one of several frontline players in the Atletico Madrid side beaten by Cornella.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LA LIGA LEADERS Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey this evening after suffering a shock second-round 1-0 defeat by third division Cornella.

Cornella sit seventh in their Segunda B division, Spain’s third tier, but deserved an historic win thanks to a volleyed finish by Adrian Jiminez in the seventh minute.

Atletico’s task became tougher when 20-year-old Ricard Sanchez was sent off in the 63rd minute, while Saul Niguez hit the crossbar in the first half.

Diego Simeone also left out some key players including Luis Suarez, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Yannick Carrasco, with Joao Felix taken off in the second half when they needed an equaliser.

But Atletico also struggled for fluency and chances against a far less prestigious opponent, who had lost to Barcelona’s second team in their previous match in December.

The defeat makes it consecutive seasons that Atletico have lost to a third-tier side in the cup after they were knocked out by Cultural Leonesa 12 months ago.

It also raises the stakes ahead of two tough games in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao this weekend and then Sevilla, even if one less competition could aid their title challenge in the coming months.

Atletico could be without Felix against Bilbao after Simeone confirmed afterwards he took a knock to his ankle. Jose Gimenez also went off injured early on and looks unlikely to feature on Saturday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Jiminez gave Cornella the lead with a hooked finish, connecting brilliantly with Agus Medina’s cross at the near post to put his team in front.

Saul struck the crossbar soon after, a weaving run and shot from Angel Correa causing the ball to pop out to the midfielder in the penalty box.

Yet Cornella were never unduly troubled and played the last half an hour with an extra man after Atletico’s Sanchez picked up a second yellow card for leaving a foot in on Cornella’s goalkeeper.

Real Betis had earlier beaten UD Mutilvera 3-1 to reach the next round, while Levante, Elche – who were 1-0 winners against a La Nucia side for whom Irish defender Kevin Toner was introduced off the bench – and Granada also made it safely through.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie