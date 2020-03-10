This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors until April

Fans of Primera and Segunda clubs will have to watch from home for the next two rounds of fixtures.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 12:25 PM
8 minutes ago 114 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5039741
Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sergio Ramos.
Sergio Ramos.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPAIN’S TOP TWO football divisions will play out the next two weeks behind closed doors in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

La Liga this morning confirmed that all matches in the next two rounds of Primera and Segunda divisions would take place in empty stadia, a decision which comes into effect with tonight’s meeting between Eibar and Real Sociedad and will run until 22 March.

The next round of fixtures after that period is due to commence on 5 April.

The move comes along with news that four Champions League matches – the latest of which is Bayern Munich v Chelsea -  announced that doors would be closed to supporters.

The two-week closure will include two home matches for Real Madrid, against Eibar this weekend and then the meeting with Valencia on 21 March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie