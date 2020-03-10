All La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors until April

SPAIN’S TOP TWO football divisions will play out the next two weeks behind closed doors in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

La Liga this morning confirmed that all matches in the next two rounds of Primera and Segunda divisions would take place in empty stadia, a decision which comes into effect with tonight’s meeting between Eibar and Real Sociedad and will run until 22 March.

The next round of fixtures after that period is due to commence on 5 April.

The move comes along with news that four Champions League matches – the latest of which is Bayern Munich v Chelsea - announced that doors would be closed to supporters.

The two-week closure will include two home matches for Real Madrid, against Eibar this weekend and then the meeting with Valencia on 21 March.