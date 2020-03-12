This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
La Liga suspend games for two weeks with Real Madrid players quarantined

Football has been shut down for a fortnight in Spain as coronavirus crisis worsens.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 11:22 AM
26 minutes ago 3,190 Views 1 Comment
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, and his squad have been told to self-isolate.
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, and his squad have been told to self-isolate.
Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, and his squad have been told to self-isolate.
Image: Daniel Gonzalez Acuna

THE SPANISH LEAGUE has been suspended for two weeks with the coronavirus now throwing sport into crisis.

Earlier this morning, Real Madrid placed their entire squad in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Real basketball team share the same training complex as the football team and as a result, training in every sport has ceased at their training ground, according to a report from ESPN.

Now all La Liga games have been called off for two weeks as Spain tries to deal with this crisis.

In Italy, a Juventus player, Rugani, has also tested positive for the illness. His team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal forward, is stuck in Portugal in isolation.

Ronaldo had returned home to Madeira to visit his ill mother, before Rugani’s illness was confirmed. He is now isolated there because any player who was in contact Rugani had been told to self-isolate.

Giuseppe Conte, the Italian prime minister, said that he was adding shops, bars, restaurants and cafés to the closures. On Monday he told Italians to stay at home and ordered travel restrictions, although people could travel for work, medical reasons and emergencies. Sports games have been ordered behind closed doors there.

