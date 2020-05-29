This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
La Liga season confirmed for June restart with 2020-2021 campaign set for September

The Spanish Sports Council confirmed the news on Friday.

By AFP Friday 29 May 2020, 7:37 PM
La Liga will resume with a clash between Real Betis and Sevilla.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
La Liga will resume with a clash between Real Betis and Sevilla.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE SPANISH LEAGUE season will resume after a three-month coronavirus lockdown on 11 June with the Seville derby, and the 2020-2021 season will start on 12 September, the Spanish Sports Council confirmed on Friday.

The council released a statement saying that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga had agreed the format for the 11 remaining rounds in the top two Spanish divisions.

It said the season should be completed by 19 July, “depending on the evolution of the pandemic.”

Competition will kick off on Thursday, 11 June when Betis play Sevilla. The rest of the league return to action on the weekend of 13 and 14 June.

Earlier on Friday, Javier Tebas, the league president told Marca: “The important thing will be to know the end date of the 2019-20 season. The next one will start on 12 September.”

The Spanish government last week gave La Liga the green light to resume from the week beginning 8 June.

“More than 130 people are currently working so that everything can be done in a new format: the travel, the organisation, everything,” said Tebas.

The German Bundesliga has already played three rounds following its restart earlier this month, while the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A are also set to return in mid-June.

But the top-flight seasons in France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all been ended.

Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table when La Liga was halted in March.

Tebas also said that television viewers would be able to choose whether to watch matches, which will all be played behind closed doors, with virtual sound effects added, an option that has caused debate among fans since the Bundesliga resumed.

He said that he was taking part in a demonstration of the technology on Friday evening and that Javier Guillen, the director of the Tour of Spain, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, the boss of Dorna Sports, promoter of the MotoGP championship had also been invited.

“We want to offer an alternative for the fans – silence, or the virtualisation of the stands. The tests I have seen are interesting, but there will be both options,” said Tebas.

© – AFP 2020

