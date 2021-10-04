La Liga youngster included in Ireland U19s squad

JOHN JOE PATRICK Finn Benoa is among nine players that could earn their first caps, as Ireland U19s boss Tom Mohan today named his squad for a friendly double-header against Sweden on 8 and 11 October, with both matches set to take place in the south of Spain.

Ireland are preparing for the Uefa European U19 Qualifiers in Bulgaria next month, as they get ready to face the hosts as well as Bosnia & Herzegovina and Montenegro.

18-year-old Finn is among the notable names included, having already made a handful of appearances for Getafe in La Liga, becoming the youngest debutant in the club’s history when he lined out for the first time last year. The Madrid-born player qualifies for Ireland through his Mayo-born father and his intention to represent the Republic was confirmed earlier this year.

Also in line to win their first Ireland caps are Aidemo Emakhu, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Oisin Gallagher, Cian Hayes, Johnny Kenny, Jevon Mills, Josh Seary and Harry Vaughan.

Friday’s game will end the Irish U19s side’s 689-day wait to play a match, with Mohan last on the touchline prior to the pandemic for a qualifier against Austria in November 2019.

Speaking ahead of the games, Mohan said: “We’re really looking forward to the return to matches.

“The squad we’ve selected is a culmination of hard work from our MU19s staff and FAI scouts in Ireland and the UK who have covered numerous games. It has allowed us to monitor and assess a large group of players during assessment days and training camps in Ireland and England prior to selecting the squad for these friendly games against Sweden.

“It’s so good to finally have clarity that games can go ahead. We’re delighted to have a squad together again after preparing for such a long time and no doubt Sweden will be a tough opponent. They are a strong well organised side with quality attacking players which will provide a test for us and that’s what we want.

“I’m sure there will be a good edge to the games as players will be fighting for places for the European qualifiers.”

Ireland U19s squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Dan Rose (Schalke 04)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Val Adedokun (Brentford), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Jevon Mills (Hull City), Josh Seary (Preston North End)

Midfielders: John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa (Getafe), Kian Corbally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Evan Caffrey (UCD), Oisin Gallagher (Lincoln City), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Harry Vaughan (Oldham Athletic)

Forwards: Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers)*, Cristiano Fitzgerald (Boavista), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Cian Hayes (Fleetwood Town), Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers)**, Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Luke Pearce (Southampton)

*Will join up with the MU19s after game one.

**Will join up with MU19 after game one, subject to U21s call-up.