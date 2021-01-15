BE PART OF THE TEAM

Eight new Covid-19 cases and lockdown extension for O'Gara's La Rochelle

By AFP Friday 15 Jan 2021, 12:17 PM
59 minutes ago 1,064 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5325911
File photo of Ronan O'Gara.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FRENCH RUGBY HIGH-FLYERS La Rochelle will face a further period of isolation following the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

The club’s training centre was closed after registering 15 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

New tests on Thursday returned a further eight positive results, leading to lockdown extension for Ronan O’Gara’s side.

“The tests carried out on Thursday showed that Covid-19 is still present amongst the professional group (two players testing positive),” said La Rochelle, who currently sit second in the Top 14.

“New RT-PCR tests will be conducted tomorrow (Saturday) and the proposed resumption of training this Friday will be pushed back to Sunday at the earliest” in agreement with the medical committee of the LNR, the body that runs professional rugby in France.

The six other new positive cases were found in the club’s youth set-up, which has been badly affected with 16 cases in total.

La Rochelle, whose match at Racing 92 last weekend was postponed, are next scheduled to face Bayonne at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre on January 22.

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat Friend’s future, long-term pandemic impact, and cursing at referees:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

