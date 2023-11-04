Darren Sweetnam dots down as La Rochelle's disastrous Top 14 start continues

REIGNING EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS La Rochelle lost for the fourth time in their first five games of the Top 14 season when they were beaten 19-17 away at Oyonnax on Saturday.

Former Munster and Ireland wing Darren Sweetnam scored Oyonnax’s only try of the game and Argentinian Domingo Miotti’s boot did the rest, with a conversion and four penalties.

Thierry Paiva’s converted try in the 84th minute came too late for La Rochelle after Joel Sclavi had also crossed.

Advertisement

La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara said: “Rugby’s a combat sport, especially when you go to Oyonnax.

“We were aggressive, but we lacked precision all afternoon.”

O’Gara said the team needed a change in fortunes after a single win this season.

“I can’t deflect the responsibility onto the players because above all it’s mine,” the Munster and Irish legend said.

“We need to bounce back quickly. We’re capable of it. Something has to change rapidly, and I hope it’s not the coach.”

– © AFP 2023