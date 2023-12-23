O'Gara's La Rochelle slip to another Top 14 defeat

RONAN O’GARA’S LA Rochelle slipped to a fifth defeat in nine Top 14 games this afternoon, beaten 18-13 away to Stade Francais.

Former South Africa U20s captain Jeremy Ward crossed for a sixth time in all competitions for Stade, for whom young French full-back Leo Barre continued to shine.

The result takes them third in the table, with O’Gara’s side ninth and seven points outside the play-off spots.

“Next up for La Rochelle is Toulouse next Saturday, in a repeat of last season’s Top 14 final.

“They are always dangerous,” La Rochelle head coach Ronan O’Gara told reporters.

“We’re far behind the top of the table but at the same time it can change quickly, but things have to change for us to perform well, right now we’re too inaccurate, but I remain confident.”

Elsewhere, Stuart Lancaster’s Racing are three points clear at the top having hammered Oyonnax 66-10.

Scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec, 21, scored a hat-trick for Racing, furthering his case for inclusion in France’s Six Nations squad next month.

“We’re pleased with his progress, he’s still a young player. We would miss him but I hope he does get called up,” said Lancaster.

“Overall, I’m delighted to finish with a scoreline like that and get a bonus point,” Lancaster added.

bottom side Montpellier claimed their first league victory since August 20 and the opening round of the season as they beat Castres 30-21.

“We won the right to make the most of the turkey,” Montpellier head coach Patrice Collazo said of their final game before Christmas.

“This win is worth a lot in terms of what is symbolises,” Collazo added.

Fiji’s 2020 Olympic gold medallist Aminiasi Tuimaba opened his account for the season to send surprising Pau second in the table with a 22-11 victory over Clermont.

Former New Zealand lock Sam Whitelock is still waiting for his Pau debut after suffering a concussion last week.

Finally, in the URC, Stormers emerged victorious in a South African derby, beating Bulls 26-20 thanks primarily to tries from Jean-Luc du Plessis and Ruhan Nel.

– © AFP 2023