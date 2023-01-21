La Rochelle complete clean sweep to qualify, Harlequins hold off Sharks to advance

Champions Cup Results

Bordeaux Begles 17-26 Gloucester

Harlequins 39-29 Sharks

Northampton 13-31 La Rochelle

Exeter v Castres

Stormers v Clermont Avuergne

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS LA Rochelle completed a sweep of their four Champions Cup group games as they won 31-13 over 13-man Northampton to secure a home tie in the next round.

Levani Botia scored the opening try and the French team added four more through Quentin Lespiaucq (two), Gregory Alldritt and UJ Seuteni.

Tom James scored the sole try for the home team who ended with 13 men as Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sent-off in the last minute for throwing an elbow.

Saints ended the group stage with four defeats and a solitary point.

Harlequins held off Sharks today to also qualify for the knock-out rounds. Harlequins won 39-29 to qualify while the Sharks collected a late try bonus point that should give them a home tie in Durban.

Danny Care celebrated his 350th appearance for Quins with a try and there were also scores for Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies and Nick David.

Quins led 21-8 in the first 20 minutes alone against a team featuring South Africa stars such as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth.

Giant lock Etzebeth scored a memorable try for the Sharks by robbing the ball at a scrum before sprinting the length of the pitch to score.

Lukhanyo Am, Aphelele Fassi and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse also scored for the Sharks.

“This win feels really good for a number of reasons,” said Harlequins boss Tabai Matson.

“It’s been five weeks since we’ve won so to be back in the winning circle, playing in a manner we’re really proud of and delivering a good performance with five tries. It’s a great feeling.”

Hooker George McGuigan scored two tries as Gloucester also made the last 16 with a 26-17 victory over Bordeaux-Begles in France.

