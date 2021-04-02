BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle reach quarter-finals of Champions Cup

La Rochelle saw off Gloucester 27-16 at Kingsholm.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Apr 2021, 10:45 PM
La Rochelle celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

RONAN O’GARA’S PROGRESS as a coach reached a new height tonight after he guided La Rochelle into the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Playing superb rugby from the start, they were two points clear at the break, knowing they deserved to be further ahead.

The French side are doing well in the Top 14, sitting in second position, and they signalled their intent from the start, playing with verve, with passion and ambition.

Dillyn Leyds and Arthur Retiere scored for the French side in the first half, Ruan Ackermann replied for Gloucester.

Ihaia West and Jules Plisson kicked well; too well for Gloucester who suffered from the fact that Lewis Ludlam spending 10 minutes in the bin; Charlie Sharples going off with an injury.

In the end, 11 points separated the teams as La Rochelle won their first knockout win in the Champions Cup and will now face either Sale or Scarlets at home.

