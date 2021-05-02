Follow all the action live from the Stade Marcel-Deflandre.
La Rochelle are now back to their full compliment as Liebenberg rejoins the action.
And just like that Leinster extend their lead through a Ross Byrne penalty. It was a more difficult position than the earlier effort he dragged wide, but this time the Leinster 10 nails the kick.
PENALTY – La Rochelle 6 Leinster 10 (Byrne)
La Rochelle are growing into the contest here. They enjoy a bit of possession in Leinster half and after failing to find a way through the Leinster defence, they set up for the drop-goal. It wasn’t the cleanest of strikes from West but the New Zealand splits the posts and La Rochelle pull it back to a one-point game.
DROP-GOAL – La Rochelle 6 Leinster 7 (West)
La Rochelle get on the board with a sweetly struck penalty from out-half Ihaia West after Leinster are pinged for collapsing a maul.
PENALTY – La Rochelle 3 Leinster 7 (West)
La Rochelle make their first visit to the Leinster 22, but Robbie Henshaw makes a big tackle, Josh van der Flier wins the turnover and James Lowe clears the danger to send the French side back down the pitch.
A great start for Leinster, who have dominated the early play here. La Rochelle had already been warned about their discipline by referee Matthew Carley after giving away a couple of early penalties, and following the next phase of play Wian Liebenberg is sent to the bin.
Leinster hammer away at the La Rochelle line and after coming up just short a few times, Tadhg Furlong has the power to get over the line and score the game’s opening try. Ross Byrne converts with ease.
TRY – La Rochelle 0 Leinster 7 (Furlong)
A nervy start for La Rochelle as they spill the kick-off. Leinster’s first lineout of the afternoon runs smoothly, they go through the phases and win an early penalty but Ross Byrne pulls what looked a relatively straightforward kick wide to the right. He’ll be really disappointed with that.
1min: Ross Byrne kicks us off and we are underway in France.
Quite the welcome for the two teams outside the stadium. Just five minutes to go until kick-off now.
And here’s the La Rochelle team, with Kiwi halfbacks Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West both passed fit to start.
🔛 Retrouvez les 23 joueurs qui défieront le @leinsterrugby, quadruple champion d'Europe, et qui tenteront de se hisser en finale de #ChampionsCup ! #SRvLEI #FievreSR 👀 pic.twitter.com/a6pjZGKkZu— Stade Rochelais (@staderochelais) May 2, 2021
About 30 minutes to kick-off now. Here’s a reminder of how Leinster will line-up.
CONFIRMED: We will line out as named for the #HeinekenChampionsCup semi-final against @staderochelais today. 🔵💪#SRvLEI #LeinsterRugby pic.twitter.com/1IUepRRP3U— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) May 2, 2021
Leinster arrived a short while ago. It’s about 15 degrees today on the sunny west coast of France.
ROG is in the building.
Garry Doyle took a look at the rise of Ross Byrne, with input from Andy Dunne, Eddie O’Sullivan and Darragh Fanning, which you can read here.
As always, there’s plenty of great reading to enjoy on The42 to get you in the mood for the game, including Murray Kinsella’s match preview, which you can find here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s European Champions Cup semi-final meeting between La Rochelle and Leinster.
The French side are in the semi-final stages for the first time, while Leo Cullen’s Leinster are hoping to take another step towards landing that record fifth Champions Cup title.
We’ll have all the action as it happens live from the Stade Marcel Deflandre, where kick-off today is at 3pm.
