Dublin: 13°C Saturday 7 May 2022
Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle make it back to the Champions Cup semis

Last year’s beaten finalists had 12 points to spare on Montpellier this evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 May 2022, 8:38 PM
La Rochelle's Remi Picquette celebrates.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LA ROCHELLE WILL face Racing 92 or Sale Sharks for a place in the Champions Cup final, after easing past Montpellier 31-19 as former New Zealand back-rower Victor Vito scored his first try of the season.

He was not their only impressive performer. Ihaia West kicked well and further tries from Dany Priso and Levani Botia sent last year’s runners-up on their way to the last four.

Botia set up the first try with a brilliant pass which was then aided by smart play by Jules Favre and Vito before Priso, their prop, finished the move off.

Montpellier’s Thomas finished off a score from close range after Guilhem Guirado was stopped just short. There was also a try for Reilhac who profited from Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Pierre Bourgarit’s hesitancy.

But Botia put La Rochelle eight clear – his try coming from a sensational pass by Vito.

Back came Montpellier. Benoit Paillaugue and Mercer exchanged passes – the latter scoring but West scored two penalties which made the score 29-19 and then he got a third penno in succession on 77 minutes.

The Sharks head to Paris tomorrow with England flanker Ben Curry making his first start since the Six Nations.

