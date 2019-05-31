This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 31 May, 2019
La Rochelle shock Zebo's Racing in Top 14 barrages

Ihaia West and Arthur Reitiere provided the points to guide their side into a semi-final clash with Toulouse.

By Sean Farrell Friday 31 May 2019, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,102 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4664343
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ihaia West and Arthur Reitiere celebrate their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Sale.
Ihaia West and Arthur Reitiere celebrate their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Sale.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LA ROCHELLE CAME out on top of tonight’s Top 14 Barrage, suffocating hosts Racing 92 to earn a Top 14 semi-final berth with a 13-19 win.

The Paris club were unable to offer an answer for La Rochelle’s efforts until it was too late. The visitors forced their way into a 3-12 half-time lead and it was 3-19 with an hour on the clock.

Ihaia West booted Xavier Garbajosa’s side into their winning position with four first-half penalties before Arthur Retiere grabbed the decisive try on 52 minutes.

Leone Nakarawa scored with 13 minutes remaining to breath life into Racing’s challenge, but Finn Russell and Simon Zebo were unable to find another opening with only Teddy Iribaren’s late penalty bringing le Ciel et Blanc within a score.

La Rochelle, who lost this month’s Challenge Cup final to Clermont, will now face Toulouse in the semi-finals next weekend. Clermont await the winners of Sunday’s Lyon-Montpellier clash.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie