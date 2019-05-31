La Rochelle shock Zebo's Racing in Top 14 barrages

LA ROCHELLE CAME out on top of tonight’s Top 14 Barrage, suffocating hosts Racing 92 to earn a Top 14 semi-final berth with a 13-19 win.

The Paris club were unable to offer an answer for La Rochelle’s efforts until it was too late. The visitors forced their way into a 3-12 half-time lead and it was 3-19 with an hour on the clock.

Ihaia West booted Xavier Garbajosa’s side into their winning position with four first-half penalties before Arthur Retiere grabbed the decisive try on 52 minutes.

Leone Nakarawa scored with 13 minutes remaining to breath life into Racing’s challenge, but Finn Russell and Simon Zebo were unable to find another opening with only Teddy Iribaren’s late penalty bringing le Ciel et Blanc within a score.

La Rochelle, who lost this month’s Challenge Cup final to Clermont, will now face Toulouse in the semi-finals next weekend. Clermont await the winners of Sunday’s Lyon-Montpellier clash.