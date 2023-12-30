La Rochelle thrash Toulouse in Top 14

DEFENDING TWO-TIME EUROPEAN champions La Rochelle thrashed Toulouse 29-8 in the Top 14 on Saturday in a psychological blow to Antoine Dupont’s team.

France skipper Dupont was not in the match-day 23, however, as a La Rochelle team featuring Gregory Alldritt in his first match since France’s World Cup quarter-final loss to South Africa notched up a bonus-point victory in front of a home 16,700 sell-out crowd.

Tries from wingers Dillyn Leyds and Nathan Bollengier, allied with one from Fiji flanker Levani Botia and a penalty try were enough to see the hosts claim the win — just their fifth from 11 matches this season.

Toulouse claimed a late consolation score through Clement Verge against the team they beat for the Top 14 title last season.

Ronan O’Gara’s side moved eighth, with Toulouse in seventh.

Current Top 14 leaders Racing 92 fell to a 27-23 defeat against Bayonne.

Despite being 20-6 behind going into the final quarter, Bayonne fought back with three tries to snatch a home victory over the Parisians.

All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku scored his first Top 14 try to help Toulon to a 19-5 victory over Stade Francais.

Bottom-placed Montpellier went down 20-18 to Lyon, while Castres host Perpignan in the weekend’s closing game on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Ben Healy kicked three penalties as Edinburgh defeated Glasgow Warriors 19-14 in the United Rugby Championship today at Murrayfield.

The result saw Edinburgh turn the tables in the Scottish derby after Glasgow had won 22-10 when the teams met on Friday 22 December.

Glasgow were in front 7-5 at half-time, Johnny Matthews scoring their try and Matt Currie replied with a try for Edinburgh.

Former Munster player Healy notched his first penalty in the 52nd minute to put Edinburgh ahead, before a try from Stafford McDowall helped push Glasgow ahead 14-8 with 20 minutes left.

Healy’s penalty in the 63rd minute and a wonderful breakaway try from Duhan Van der Merwe pushed Edinburgh ahead, before Healy’s third penalty late on sealed Edinburgh’s success.

