Cloudy Glen claims Ladbrokes Trophy gold

Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase.

Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase.

CLOUDY GLEN LANDED an emotional success when causing a 33-1 upset in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Wearing the second colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, who won this race with Trabolgan, Many Clouds and Cloth Cap, the Venetia William-trained eight-year-old held the persistent challenge of Fiddlerontheroof in the hands of Charlie Deutsch.

Hemmings’ first colours were carried by last year’s winner Cloth Cap, who helped set the pace from the outset.

👏 A huge victory for @charliedeutsch2 who has always enjoyed the unwavering support of @VenetiaWRacing



The pair can now enjoy a Ladbrokes Trophy victory together @NewburyRacing pic.twitter.com/lhIFzEfOjo — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 27, 2021

There were a few casualties with Enrilo falling at the 14th fence and Remastered coming down when in contention and going well at the fourth-last fence, while the Irish-trained favourite Eklat De Rire was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore after the sixth-last obstacle.

Cloudy Glen led three out but Fiddlerontheroof looked the main threat and the pair had the race between them. It was the former who kept up the gallop to score by half a length. The pair pulled 28 lengths clear of Brahma Bull in third with Ontheropes fourth.