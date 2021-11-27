Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 27 November 2021
Cloudy Glen claims Ladbrokes Trophy gold

The 33-1 shot prevailed in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 3:48 PM
Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase.
Image: PA
Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase.
Cloudy Glen ridden by jockey Charlie Deutsch on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase.
Image: PA

CLOUDY GLEN LANDED an emotional success when causing a 33-1 upset in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury.

Wearing the second colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, who won this race with Trabolgan, Many Clouds and Cloth Cap, the Venetia William-trained eight-year-old held the persistent challenge of Fiddlerontheroof in the hands of Charlie Deutsch.

Hemmings’ first colours were carried by last year’s winner Cloth Cap, who helped set the pace from the outset.

There were a few casualties with Enrilo falling at the 14th fence and Remastered coming down when in contention and going well at the fourth-last fence, while the Irish-trained favourite Eklat De Rire was pulled up by Rachael Blackmore after the sixth-last obstacle.

Cloudy Glen led three out but Fiddlerontheroof looked the main threat and the pair had the race between them. It was the former who kept up the gallop to score by half a length. The pair pulled 28 lengths clear of Brahma Bull in third with Ontheropes fourth.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie