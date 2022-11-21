Holders travel to 41 in-a-row county champions as All-Ireland club semi-final fixtures confirmed

Kilkerrin-Clonberne of Galway are the reigning champions. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for next weekend’s All-Ireland ladies club football championship semi-finals have been confirmed.

On Saturday, reigning champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne travel to Dungarvan to face Ballymacarbry. The 41 in-a-row Waterford champions bridged a 22-year gap for Munster glory last week, and will now look to topple the Galway heavyweights at Fraher Field.

Donaghmoyne, who won their 20th consecutive Monaghan crown and 14th Ulster title in total over the past few weeks, play host to new Dublin and Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes in the other senior semi-final on Sunday afternoon.

The winners of both clashes will progress to the final day in Croke Park on Saturday, 10 December.

HQ will host the finals for the very first time, Parnell Park having generally staged the showdowns through the years — though recent ones have been further afield.

The intermediate decider will also be held at Croker with Longford, Mayo, Tipperary and Fermanagh clubs all in the running. Longford Slashers face Charlestown, and Mullinahone and Derrygonnelly Harps, go head-to-head in Sunday’s semi-finals.

And the junior last-four battles are as follows: Salthill Knocknacarra (Galway) v O’Dwyers (Dublin), The Prairie, Salthill, and Naomh Abán (Cork) v Castleblayney Faughs (Monaghan).

Full details are below.

2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club championship semi-finals

All games throw in at 1.30pm

Saturday 26 November 2022

Senior: Ballymacarbry (Waterford) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Fraher Field, Dungarvan

Sunday 27 November 2022