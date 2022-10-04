Champions Meath lead the way with 13 Ladies Football All Star nominees

All-Ireland final player of the match and captain Shauna Ennis are among 13 Meath nominees.

All-Ireland final player of the match and captain Shauna Ennis are among 13 Meath nominees.

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Meath have the largest contingent of TG4 Ladies All Star nominees for 2022 with 13 Royals included among a 45-woman long-list.

There are 11 players nominated from Munster and All-Ireland finalists Kerry, while championship semi-finalists Donegal and Mayo boast six and five nominees respectively.

Four from Ulster champions Armagh, two each from Cork and Dublin, and a player each from Connacht champions Galway and All-Ireland Intermediate champions Laois complete the set, which includes 10 players who also won an All Star last year.

Senior championship top scorer for 2022, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, scores the first goal of the All-Ireland final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Monica McGuirk, already a two-time recipient, is nominated along with fellow Royals and 2021 All Stars Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O’Shaughnessy and Emma Duggan, as well as 2021 Player’s Player of the Year Vikki Wall and 2022 All-Ireland final player of the match Niamh O’Sullivan. The new Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.

Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler is nominated alongside teammates Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon (an All Star in 2017), captain Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, the 2012 and 2013 All Star who was top scorer in the 2022 championship.

Advertisement

For Donegal, Geraldine McLaughlin, an All Star last year, has Forgotten County company in the shape of Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Hegarty and skipper Niamh McLaughlin.

Mayo’s five nominees are Danielle Caldwell, captain Kathryn Sullivan, Shauna Howley and Cafferky sisters Sinéad and Lisa.

Armagh quartet Anna Carr, Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy have all been nominated while, for Dublin, three-time winners Leah Caffrey and Carla Rowe also make the long-list.

Cork’s 2018 All Stars Róisín Phelan and Doireann O’Sullivan are nominated once more, while 2019 winner Nicola Ward is in the mix from Galway.

Laois' Mo Nerney on the charge against Wexford in the 2022 intermediate final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Laois’ Mo Nerney, the intermediate championship nominee who top scored in that competition this season, completes the set of nominees, which you can read below in full.

A team of 15 — one goalkeeper; two midfielders; and three each from the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines — will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 19 November.

2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star nominees

*denotes 2021 All Star winner

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Goalkeepers:

Anna Carr – Armagh

Ciara Butler – Kerry

Monica McGuirk – Meath*

Full-back line:

Róisín Phelan – Cork

Evelyn McGinley – Donegal

Tanya Kennedy – Donegal

Leah Caffrey – Dublin*

Eilís Lynch – Kerry

Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry

Danielle Caldwell – Mayo

Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*

Shauna Ennis – Meath

Half-back line

Lauren McConville – Armagh

Nicole McLaughlin – Donegal

Nicola Ward – Galway

Aishling O’Connell – Kerry

Emma Costello – Kerry

Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo

Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*

Aoibheann Leahy – Meath

Emma Troy – Meath*

Midfield

Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal

Cáit Lynch – Kerry

Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry

Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo

Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*

Orlagh Lally – Meath

Half-forward line

Niamh Hegarty – Donegal

Carla Rowe – Dublin

Anna Galvin – Kerry

Niamh Carmody – Kerry

Síofra O’Shea – Kerry

Shauna Howley – Mayo

Emma Duggan – Meath*

Kelsey Nesbitt – Meath

Vikki Wall – Meath*

Full-forward line