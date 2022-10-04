Champions Meath lead the way with 13 Ladies Football All Star nominees

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Meath have the largest contingent of TG4 Ladies All Star nominees for 2022 with 13 Royals included among a 45-woman long-list.
There are 11 players nominated from Munster and All-Ireland finalists Kerry, while championship semi-finalists Donegal and Mayo boast six and five nominees respectively.
Four from Ulster champions Armagh, two each from Cork and Dublin, and a player each from Connacht champions Galway and All-Ireland Intermediate champions Laois complete the set, which includes 10 players who also won an All Star last year.
Monica McGuirk, already a two-time recipient, is nominated along with fellow Royals and 2021 All Stars Mary Kate Lynch, Aoibhín Cleary, Emma Troy, Máire O’Shaughnessy and Emma Duggan, as well as 2021 Player’s Player of the Year Vikki Wall and 2022 All-Ireland final player of the match Niamh O’Sullivan. The new Meath nominees are team captain Shauna Ennis, Aoibheann Leahy, Orlagh Lally, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes.
Kerry goalkeeper Ciara Butler is nominated alongside teammates Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Cáit Lynch, Lorraine Scanlon (an All Star in 2017), captain Anna Galvin, Niamh Carmody, Síofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, the 2012 and 2013 All Star who was top scorer in the 2022 championship.
For Donegal, Geraldine McLaughlin, an All Star last year, has Forgotten County company in the shape of Evelyn McGinley, Tanya Kennedy, Nicole McLaughlin, Niamh Hegarty and skipper Niamh McLaughlin.
Mayo’s five nominees are Danielle Caldwell, captain Kathryn Sullivan, Shauna Howley and Cafferky sisters Sinéad and Lisa.
Armagh quartet Anna Carr, Lauren McConville, Aimee Mackin and Aoife McCoy have all been nominated while, for Dublin, three-time winners Leah Caffrey and Carla Rowe also make the long-list.
Cork’s 2018 All Stars Róisín Phelan and Doireann O’Sullivan are nominated once more, while 2019 winner Nicola Ward is in the mix from Galway.
Laois’ Mo Nerney, the intermediate championship nominee who top scored in that competition this season, completes the set of nominees, which you can read below in full.
A team of 15 — one goalkeeper; two midfielders; and three each from the full-back, half-back, half-forward and full-forward lines — will be announced at a gala banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 19 November.
2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star nominees
*denotes 2021 All Star winner
Goalkeepers:
- Anna Carr – Armagh
- Ciara Butler – Kerry
- Monica McGuirk – Meath*
Full-back line:
- Róisín Phelan – Cork
- Evelyn McGinley – Donegal
- Tanya Kennedy – Donegal
- Leah Caffrey – Dublin*
- Eilís Lynch – Kerry
- Kayleigh Cronin – Kerry
- Danielle Caldwell – Mayo
- Mary Kate Lynch – Meath*
- Shauna Ennis – Meath
Half-back line
- Lauren McConville – Armagh
- Nicole McLaughlin – Donegal
- Nicola Ward – Galway
- Aishling O’Connell – Kerry
- Emma Costello – Kerry
- Kathryn Sullivan – Mayo
- Aoibhín Cleary – Meath*
- Aoibheann Leahy – Meath
- Emma Troy – Meath*
Midfield
- Niamh McLaughlin – Donegal
- Cáit Lynch – Kerry
- Lorraine Scanlon – Kerry
- Sinéad Cafferky – Mayo
- Máire O’Shaughnessy – Meath*
- Orlagh Lally – Meath
Half-forward line
- Niamh Hegarty – Donegal
- Carla Rowe – Dublin
- Anna Galvin – Kerry
- Niamh Carmody – Kerry
- Síofra O’Shea – Kerry
- Shauna Howley – Mayo
- Emma Duggan – Meath*
- Kelsey Nesbitt – Meath
- Vikki Wall – Meath*
Full-forward line
- Aimee Mackin – Armagh
- Aoife McCoy – Armagh
- Doireann O’Sullivan – Cork
- Geraldine McLaughlin – Donegal*
- Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Kerry
- Mo Nerney – Laois
- Lisa Cafferky – Mayo
- Stacey Grimes – Meath
- Niamh O’Sullivan -Meath*
