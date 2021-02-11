Teams of the 2020 Championships to be revealed and top ladies football stars honoured this month

THE TOP LADIES football stars from the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland championships will be honoured on a special TV programme on Saturday, 27 February.

Sinead Goldrick, Aimee Mackin and Carla Rowe are in the running for the senior Player of the Year award. Source: Inpho.

The 2020 junior, intermediate and senior Teams of the Championship will be announced on ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance,’ along with the Players’ Player of the Year award winners and the recipient of the the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year) honour.

Armagh star forward Aimee Mackin and Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Carla Rowe have been nominated for the senior Player of the Year award.

Mackin was central to the Orchard county’s charge as they reached their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2015, the Shane O’Neill’s ace firing 5-17 across three games.

Goldrick was named Player of the Match in the All-Ireland final as Dublin won their fourth title on the bounce, while the seven-time All-Star defender and Melbourne AFLW ace was, as always, a key player through the campaign. Rowe, likewise, had a memorable season, scoring 3-10 and playing vital roles in the semi-final and final, in particular, in the absence of injured captain Sinéad Aherne — winner of the 2018 top gong.

Meath attacking duo Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall have been nominated for the intermediate Player of the Year honour, having helped the Royals make it third time lucky in the decider against Westmeath. The Lake County’s captain, Fiona Claffey, is also in the running for that one.

In the junior ranks, Fermanagh All-Ireland winners Joanne Doonan and Eimear Smyth battle it out for the prize with Meadhbh Deeney, of beaten finalists Wicklow.

There’s eight goals in the running for the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana award, with voting open and the chance to win a €500 O’Neills voucher.

The hour-long programme — presented by Peil na mBan lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin — will air on TG4 at 7.15pm on 27 February, bringing the curtain down on a season like no other which marked the 20th season of TG4′s sponsorship of the All-Ireland ladies football championships.

“We are very much looking forward to ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ – and to celebrate the very best of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Championships,” Marie Hickey, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, said:

“Considering the extraordinary year that it was, and the condensed nature of our Championships, we were nevertheless treated to some wonderful football and memorable Championships, which saw worthy winners crowned in Fermanagh, Meath and Dublin.

Bronze sculptor Jarlath Daly's awards that will be presented to the players named on the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, at his Dublin workshop. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

“Thankfully, we managed to complete our TG4 All-Ireland Championships, and when you consider the lengths that players went to, to represent their counties, we believe that it is right to acknowledge the efforts of our inter-county stars in all three grades.”

Alan Esslemont, Ard-Stiúrthóir TG4, added: “At every level and at every age, the work involved in putting Ladies Gaelic football at the centre of sport for women and girls in Ireland is something that all of the members of the LGFA should rightly be extremely proud of – and the LGFA is a world-class role model for women’s sport.

“TG4 is delighted to be able to celebrate the best of the LGFA of 2020, a year which challenged us all like never before and a year in which both sport and media played their part in keeping our spirits strong.”

