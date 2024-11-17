All-Ireland champions Kerry lead the way with seven spots on Ladies Football All-Star team

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry earned seven spots on the 2024 Ladies Football All-Star team as Galway’s Nicola Ward scooped the senior Players’ Player of the Year.

The annual selection was revealed on Saturday night at the annual TG4 All-Star awards banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel.

The Kingdom was represented by goalkeeper Ciara Butler, defenders Kayleigh Cronin and Aishling O’Connell, midfielder Anna Galvin, and forward trio Niamh Carmody, Danielle O’Leary and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

All-Ireland finalists Galway picked up for awards as Kate Geraghty, Nicola Ward, Ailbhe Davoren, and Olivia Divill all earned places in the selection.

Division 1 National League winners, and All-Ireland semi-finalists, Armagh were also included as Grace Ferguson and Lauren McConville were acknowledged along with Aoife McCoy.

Cork forward Katie Quirke completed the full All-Star team.

The 2024 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award, meanwhile, went to Leitrim captain Michelle Guckian while Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth was named Junior Players’ Player of the Year.

Laois legend Sue Ramsbottom was officially inducted into the LGFA Hall of Fame.

2024 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

1. Ciara Butler (Kerry) – 1st award

2. Grace Ferguson (Armagh) – 1st award, 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2022) 4. Kate Geraghty (Galway) – 1st award

5. Aishling O’Connell (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2022), 6. Nicola Ward, 7. (Galway) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2019), 7. Lauren McConville (Armagh) – 1st award,

8. Anna Galvin (Kerry) – 1st award, 9. Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) – 1st award

10. Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2022 and 2023), 11. Aoife McCoy (Armagh) – 1st award, 12. Olivia Divilly (Galway) – 1st award

13. Danielle O’Leary (Kerry) – 1st award, 14. Katie Quirke (Cork) – 1st award, 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 5th award (previous in 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023)