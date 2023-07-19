Ladies football and camogie players suspend protests after agreement reached

SENIOR INTER-COUNTY ladies football and camogie players have agreed to suspend their protests, it has been announced.

Last month, a statement released via the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) stated they would play the rest of the 2023 championship “under protest”.

The players claimed that their national governing bodies were overlooking various concerns, leaving them in a position “they never wished to be in”.

However, a statement released today says they have reached an agreement with the bodies in question.

The statement on behalf of female inter-county players reads in full:

“Following constructive meetings between the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and separately between the GPA and the Camogie Association over the course of the last week, a framework has been agreed to deliver a standardised charter for female inter-county players for 2024.

“Therefore, we the players, have decided to suspend our protest actions ahead of this weekend’s matches.

“Commitments are now in place from the two National Governing Bodies (NGBs) as follows:

1. Agreement by the NGBs to collaborate with the GPA on the development of a Player Charter for 2024.

2. Agreement from the NGBs to request funding support from the GAA for the charter implementation, independent of the GPA.

3. Agreement that any approach (should it be necessary) to government for funding will be undertaken jointly with the GPA.

“All protest actions on match days are now suspended with immediate effect. Players will also return to taking part in media events organised by the Camogie Association and LGFA.

“We thank the Camogie Association and LGFA for their commitment to implementing a standardised player charter for 2024.

“We also thank the GAA for their commitment to support the initiative.

“This is a landmark moment in our games and for women’s sport in Ireland.”