Quiz: How well do you remember ladies football and camogie from through the 2000s?

Pick out Éamonn Ryan, the mastermind behind the all-conquering Cork ladies footballers.



Who won the 2010 All-Ireland senior football championship, disrupting Cork's dominance? Galway Donegal

Tyrone Dublin

Which county won back-to-back O'Duffy Cups in 2000 and 2001, and 2003 and 2004? Kilkenny Cork

Tipperary Wexford

Who captained Wexford to a first All-Ireland title in 32 years in 2007? Mary Leacy Mags D'Arcy

Kate Kelly Una Leacy

Where was the 2006 Ladies International Rules Series played? Parnell Park Breffni Park

O'Moore Park St Tiernach's Park

When did Cora Staunton win her first All-Star? 2002 2004

2000 2001

Which (recently-retired) Cork camóg was named Player of the Year in 2008? Gemma O'Connor Aoife Murray

Rena Buckley Mary O'Connor

Who scored a last-gasp goal for Mayo in the 2003 All-Ireland football final as they beat Dublin? Diane O'Hora Cora Staunton

Michelle McGing Clare Egan

Ann Downey first managed the Kilkenny camógs in the 2000s. But how many All-Irelands did she win as a player? 12 14

10 11