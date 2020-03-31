This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember ladies football and camogie from through the 2000s?

A trip down memory lane as we test your knowledge.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 7:30 AM
24 minutes ago 152 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5061707

Pick out Éamonn Ryan, the mastermind behind the all-conquering Cork ladies footballers.

Who won the 2010 All-Ireland senior football championship, disrupting Cork's dominance?
Galway
Donegal

Tyrone
Dublin
Which county won back-to-back O'Duffy Cups in 2000 and 2001, and 2003 and 2004?
Kilkenny
Cork

Tipperary
Wexford
Who captained Wexford to a first All-Ireland title in 32 years in 2007?
Mary Leacy
Mags D'Arcy

Kate Kelly
Una Leacy
Where was the 2006 Ladies International Rules Series played?
Parnell Park
Breffni Park

O'Moore Park
St Tiernach's Park
When did Cora Staunton win her first All-Star?
2002
2004

2000
2001
Which (recently-retired) Cork camóg was named Player of the Year in 2008?
Gemma O'Connor
Aoife Murray

Rena Buckley
Mary O'Connor
Who scored a last-gasp goal for Mayo in the 2003 All-Ireland football final as they beat Dublin?
Diane O'Hora
Cora Staunton

Michelle McGing
Clare Egan
Ann Downey first managed the Kilkenny camógs in the 2000s. But how many All-Irelands did she win as a player?
12
14

10
11
In what year did Galway win their first - and only - All-Ireland ladies football championship title?
2002
2004

2003
2005
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile. You really know your ladies football and camogie through the 2000s.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze.
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like ladies football and camogie?
Share your result:

